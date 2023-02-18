GeniuX (IUX) Price Hits $0.0263 on Top Exchanges

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and $155,198.63 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeniuX has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GeniuX Token Profile

GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

