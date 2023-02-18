GeniuX (IUX) Price Hits $0.0263 on Top Exchanges

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and $155,198.63 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeniuX has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00423704 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,908.19 or 0.28066890 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
