Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 879,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $2,261,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,145,171.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $2,261,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,145,171.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,162. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Genpact by 18.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $439,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Genpact by 199.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 336.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genpact Stock Up 1.2 %

G has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of G traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 722,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

