GensoKishi Metaverse Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $290.86 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

