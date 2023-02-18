GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
GeoVax Labs Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of GOVX opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.
Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVX)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.