GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GOVX opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.