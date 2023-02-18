GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.35

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.44. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 28,922 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GigaMedia in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigaMedia (GIGM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.