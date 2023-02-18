GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.35

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.44. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 28,922 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GigaMedia in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

GigaMedia Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.