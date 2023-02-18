GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

GitLab Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at $39,420,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

