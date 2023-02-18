Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

GNL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 410,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,973. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,777.78%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

