Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.84

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.84 and traded as high as C$19.37. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$19.37, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$457.35 million, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.