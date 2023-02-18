GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $85.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after buying an additional 3,414,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after buying an additional 3,135,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $80,293,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

