GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $85.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
GFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.
Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
