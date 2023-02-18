Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 27,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Globalstar Price Performance
Globalstar stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar
Institutional Trading of Globalstar
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 622,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 411,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 297,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,806 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.