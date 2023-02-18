Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 27,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Globalstar Price Performance

Globalstar stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,098,678.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 622,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 411,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 297,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,806 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.