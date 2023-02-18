Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.11.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.10. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.63 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.30 million. Globant had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 8.36%. Analysts expect that Globant will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Globant by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 852.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.