Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.11.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $286.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 259.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 792.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

