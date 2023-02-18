GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Lifted by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,684 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises about 6.7% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of GoDaddy worth $42,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

GDDY stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.81. 1,129,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,492. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

