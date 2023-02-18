goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$196.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins initiated coverage on goeasy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. goeasy has a 52-week low of $72.55 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.