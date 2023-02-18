Goldfinch Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.70 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002769 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and $188,924.79 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,609,351 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

