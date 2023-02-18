Goldfinch Trading Up 17.4% Over Last Week (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $28.51 million and approximately $164,484.79 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00428456 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,988.93 or 0.28381729 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,608,710 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

