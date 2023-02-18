Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

Featured Stories

