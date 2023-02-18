Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
GTIM stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.