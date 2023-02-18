Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $85.52 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $85.52 million and $85,526.91 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00422677 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,894.65 or 0.27998891 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

