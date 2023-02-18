Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Graham from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 million, a P/E ratio of -224.33 and a beta of 0.60. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

