Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Sheila A. Murray purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$79.72 per share, with a total value of C$119,584.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,584.05.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.