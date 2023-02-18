Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading Up 4.4%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.