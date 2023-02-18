GYEN (GYEN) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One GYEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $40.07 million and $53,644.53 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00423159 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,920.29 or 0.28030826 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

