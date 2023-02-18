Harvest Finance (FARM) Achieves Market Cap of $27.48 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $27.48 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $40.34 or 0.00164076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

