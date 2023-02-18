Haverford Trust Co Acquires 14,884 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.4% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $100,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $360.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.64 and a 200 day moving average of $346.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.38%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

