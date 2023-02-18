Haverford Trust Co Has $22.18 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3,835.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $52,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $404.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.33 and a 200-day moving average of $412.46. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

