Haverford Trust Co Has $33.88 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

HD opened at $317.95 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

