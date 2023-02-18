Haverford Trust Co Has $56.17 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,024 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $56,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,276 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,229,000 after purchasing an additional 233,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,977,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,635,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,027 shares during the last quarter.

GEM opened at $29.76 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $36.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

