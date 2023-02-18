Haverford Trust Co Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,091,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $205,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 916,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $172,040,000 after acquiring an additional 61,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 950,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 36,772 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $212.75 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.