Haverford Trust Co Purchases 46,312 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,312 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $41,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $240.34 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average of $214.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

