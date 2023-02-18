Haverford Trust Co Sells 603 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.18% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $116,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $244.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

