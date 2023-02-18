HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. Splash Beverage Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,410 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

