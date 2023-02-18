Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Health Catalyst stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $28.46.
Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.
