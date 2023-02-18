Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.24 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $41.98 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00078743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00057865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00029059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001107 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,831,125 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,831,125.03006 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08584646 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $53,510,351.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.