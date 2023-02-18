Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.25 billion and $54.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00080163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00057573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00029941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001123 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,831,125 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,831,124.97142 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08535181 USD and is down -5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $95,433,659.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

