Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of MOMO opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,688,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,388,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,284 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

