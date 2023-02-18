Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of HP traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

