Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,165 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 228.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 70.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at about $595,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.