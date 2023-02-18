Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.02.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

