Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 182 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

MELI stock opened at $1,100.87 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,011.79 and its 200-day moving average is $945.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

