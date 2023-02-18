Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.42%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus increased their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

