Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $975,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,670,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 994,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after buying an additional 496,851 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 583.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 516,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 441,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 423,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

