Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $11,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 254.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS opened at $185.78 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

