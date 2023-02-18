Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,293 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.07 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

