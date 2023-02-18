Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $119.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

