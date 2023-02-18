Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

