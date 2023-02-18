Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

