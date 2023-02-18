Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 101,050 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,050 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 5,037,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,947,000 after buying an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,378,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 363,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.04 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

