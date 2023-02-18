Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. State Street Corp raised its position in uniQure by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after buying an additional 655,732 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in uniQure by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in uniQure by 6,446.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 536,182 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 183,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in uniQure by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 475,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $49,483.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,954 shares of company stock valued at $737,780. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Up 2.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $20.71 on Friday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

