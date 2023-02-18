Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Henry Schein updated its FY23 guidance to $5.25 to $5.42 EPS.
Shares of HSIC stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,932,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
