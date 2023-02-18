Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 10,120,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at $433,296. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at $433,296. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $523,359.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 63.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 64,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 795,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

